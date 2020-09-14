Several lane closures on Mass Pike from Montgomery to Lee due to construction

MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be lane closures on the Mass Pike eastbound and westbound in Montgomery, Blandford, Russell, Otis, Becket, and Lee all week starting Monday due to construction.

According to MassDOT, the work is scheduled to begin in some locations at 6:00 a.m. on Monday and will continue at different locations and time frames until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18.

The locations and schedules for lane closures are as follows:

Montgomery

Bridge repair operations will take place on I-90 westbound and eastbound at Mile Marker 36 from Monday through Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. This work will require intermittent lane closures

Blandford and Russell

Shoulder repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound from Mile Marker 36 to 30 on Thursday, September 17, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18. The work will require intermittent lane closures throughout the night

Russell

Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 34.5 from Monday through Friday, September 18, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require shoulder closures

Otis

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 23 from Monday through Friday, September 18, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Lane shifts will be in place during these operations

Becket

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 15.9 from Monday through Friday, September 18, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Lane shifts will be in place during these operations

Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 17.7 from Tuesday to Thursday, September 17, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures

Lee

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 12.2 on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Lane shifts will be in place during these operations

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 12.2 from Monday to Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Lane shifts will be in place during these operations

Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound on the exit 2 ramp on Monday from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The work will require shoulder closures

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.