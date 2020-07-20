Several lane closures on Mass Pike in Blandford, Russel, Becket and Lee due to construction

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be construction and maintenance operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Blandford, Russel, Becket, and Lee starting Monday.

According to MassDOT, the work is scheduled to begin Monday at 6 a.m. and will continue at different locations and time frames through to Saturday at 5 a.m.

The locations and schedules are as follows:

Blandford and Russell

The high-speed lane will be closed on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 31 to mile marker 34 due to the center median being excavated. The work will take place from Monday to Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

Russell

The high-speed lane will be closed on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 36 due to bridge repair operations from Monday through Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 34.5 from Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be shoulder closures during the workday.

Becket

Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 17, from Monday through Thursday, July 23, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be shoulder closures during this time.

Lee

Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at mile marker 9.3 from Tuesday through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. There will be low-speed lane closures during the workday.

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 12.2 on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. There will be low-speed lane closures during the workday.

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at mile marker 12.2 on Tuesday, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. There will be low-speed lane closures during this time.

MassDOT is reminding drivers traveling through the area to expect delays, reduce speed and, use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.