Road closures in Springfield due to Red Sox Winter Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – There will be several road closures in Springfield this weekend due to Red Sox Winter Weekend.

The closures started at midnight Thursday and will go until midday Sunday. The city is closing the following streets:

Red Sox Winter Weekend Road Closures

Main Street between Court Street and Howard Streets will be closed to make way for interactive tents set up on Main Street

State Street will be closed between One MGM Way to Willow Street

State Street at Dwight Street, State Street at East Columbus Avenue and Main Street at Union Street will be patroled by Springfield Police to allow local traffic and access to businesses only

The streets will be open to pedestrian traffic while fans visit local businesses and restaurants while in Springfield.

Red Sox Winter Weekend Parking

Fans can park at any of the following garages:

Complimentary self-parking available at MGM Springfield

$10 general parking and $15 VIP parking available at Civic Center Garage, 41 Harrison Avenue on Friday and Saturday

$8 parking at I-91 North Garage, 1870 East Columbus Avenue

$8 parking at I-91 South Garage, 1620 East Columbus Avenue

$13 parking at Columbus Center Garage, 150 Bridge Street

$1.50 parking for the first half-hour and $2.00 for every additional hour at Taylor Street Garage, 33 Taylor Street

$10 parking at Tower Square Garage, Entrance on East Columbus Avenue and Bridge Street

