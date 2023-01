WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – In Warwick, several roads remain closed as power companies try to repair down lines and clean up trees.

National Grid’s outage map shows 74 customers are currently affected. Those driving through the town can expect Winchester Road RT. 78 to Flower Hill, Northfield Road, White Road, and Old Winchester Road are all to be closed.

According to the Warwick Fire Department, the power in the center of the town has been restored as of now.