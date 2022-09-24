ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Several streets will be closed due to a road race being held in Enfield Saturday.

Participants of the Outrun Addition 5K will gather at the Enfield Educational Annex on 124 North Maple St beginning at 7:30 a.m. to registration. The race kicks off at 9 a.m. through Enfield for approximately an hour.

The Enfield Police are notifying the public of several road closures in the area from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Moody Road between North Maple Street and Park Street

Park Street between Moody Road and North Street

North Street between Park Street and High Meadow Lane

A portion of Moody Road between Park Street and Taylor Road will be accessible to local traffic. Drivers should expect delays in the area and police will be directing traffic throughout the event.