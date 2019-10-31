Sewer pipe project to affect traffic on Sumner Ave. in Springfield for two weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Expect traffic delays on Sumner Avenue in Springfield for two weeks, as crews will be replacing sewer pipes in the area.

According to the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, the improvement project will begin on Thursday, October 31 and continue for weeks, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crews from the commission and the Ludlow Construction Company will be replacing the old sewer pipes within Sumner Avenue at the intersection of Firglade Avenue. The roadway will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Signs will be posted, and Springfield Police officers will be in the area to help direct traffic. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

The commission told 22News sewer pipe in that area dates from 1891. Anyone with questions is asked to call (413) 310-3501.