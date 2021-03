HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Tuesday night, detours will be in place in South Holyoke because of ongoing sewer separation project work.

South Canal Street from Main Street to Sargent Street will be closed to through traffic until Friday, April 2. Local traffic will be allowed during the day.

South Canal Street will reopen to eastbound traffic at night and westbound traffic will detour from Sargent Street to Main Street.

The next phase of work is scheduled to begin April 5.