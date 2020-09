SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission will be conducting repairs in the area of Fort Pleasant Avenue, between Mill Street and Leete Street Monday.

Construction is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. and go until 4 p.m. in the afternoon. It will continue intermittently through the season.

During construction hours, Fort Pleasant Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction of travel.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.