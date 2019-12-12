Shearer Street in Palmer closed for repairs until next week

PALMER, Mass (WWLP) – A section of Shearer Street in Palmer will be closed until next week while crews make repairs to the Massachusetts Interstate Overpass.

According to the Palmer Police Department, Shearer Street at Lawrence Street and Shearer Street at Thorndike Street will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. starting Thursday and ending December 20.

Police say closing the road is the safest way to make repairs and detour signs will be in place. Drivers should seek alternate routes.