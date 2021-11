HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) - The Holyoke Water Works Department is issuing an alert to residents that a light discoloration may be present in the water clarity.

According to Holyoke Water Works, a call will be sent every other day at 6 p.m. beginning Tuesday through Saturday regarding the drinking water. Due to the inconsistent fall temperatures, there may be a slight discoloration until the weather patterns begin to stabilize.