AUBURN, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic is backed up for several miles on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn due to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Drivers were asked to look for an alternate route on I-90 near Exit 89 after all lanes were shut down around 8 a.m. from a multiple-vehicle crash that caused serious injuries. The left and middle lanes were reopened at 8:30 a.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police.

According to Waze, the traffic is backed up from Auburn, into Charlton and clears as drivers head toward Sturbridge. The right lane remains closed as police conduct the investigation.