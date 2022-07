PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Palmer is reporting a sinkhole at the lower bridge connecting Belchertown and Bondsville.

While repairs are being made, traffic coming from Belchertown to Palmer will be detoured to Keyes Street and then to Depot Street. The lane into Belchertown will remain open.

According to the Town of Palmer Facebook page, the sinkhole was caused by a collapsed drain.