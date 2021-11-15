Six Corners in Springfield receives award for unique project

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield DPW was awarded the Silver Award from American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts for Design and Construction of the Six Corners roundabout.

The $4.2 million project replaced the design with a roundabout and added concrete sidewalks, wheelchair ramps, driveways, drainage improvements, conduit, granite curbs, landscape trees, and pavement markings to the intersection. The City of Springfield contributed $1,116,902 to the project; the Commonwealth of Massachusetts contributed $2,770,000; and $210,008 in CDBG – Disaster Recovery funds.

The project started in June of 2019 and was completed in September 2020. The rotary connects Ashley, Walnut, Hancock, and Alden Streets.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Office of Mayor Sarno, the City of Springfield DPW and project designer, Fuss & O’Neill, have been awarded the 2021 Silver Award from American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Massachusetts for Design and Construction of Six Corners Roundabout as a unique and innovative project.

Mayor Sarno states, “Congratulations to DPW Director Chris Cignoli and his team and to our project designer Fuss & O’Neill on this award and acknowledgement. This project opened to rave reviews and has been well received by residents and businesses alike. The reconfiguration of the traffic flow at Six Corners was key to the rebirth and revitalization of the neighborhood. This project continues my administration’s commitment of enhancing our neighborhoods, improving public safety and the quality of life for our residents and business community.”

DPW Director Cignoli stated “As I have said many times before about this project, it truly was a grass roots, neighborhood driven project that started with magic markers on a map originating from numerous Post-Tornado public meetings. This “first-of-its-kind” project in the City has shown that these types of projects do work and we hope to look at similar designs throughout the City. I echo the Mayor in congratulating the designer, Fuss & O’Neill, on their design and implementation of a difficult and complex intersection project.”

City Councilor Melvin Edwards said, “This is a terrific honor and achievement for the City of Springfield and our designer, Fuss & O’Neill. Congratulations to DPW Director Chris Cignoli for his leadership and vision on this project. This roundabout has been a wonderful addition to our neighborhood and its innovated design not only improves the traffic flow of this busy roadway but improves the aesthetics for our Six Corners neighborhood. I am looking forward to working with Mayor Sarno and his Administration including Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan, Parks Director Patrick Sullivan and DPW Director Chris Cignoli, along with School Committeewoman Barbara Gresham and all of our neighborhood partners as we work to enhancing this location even more in the near future.”

“Springfield College has been a wonderful corporate neighbor and their assistance is truly appreciated,” said Mayor Sarno. “I want to thank Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper and her team for their continued support of our City and especially in our neighborhoods. I am looking forward to working with all of our public and private partners as we continue to enhance this project and other projects across our City.”