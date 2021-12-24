SLOW DOWN! Massachusetts State Police investigate multiple car crashes on Friday morning

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police is currently investigating multiple vehicle car crashes on Friday morning as a result of snow and ice conditions across the state.

According to a tweet sent out by the MSP, the crashes happened at Route 495 Northbound between Route 109 and I-90 due to icy roads.

Rte. 495 Northbound between Rte. 109 and I-90 multiple crashes due to snow/ice conditions. Among them a roll over crash 1 mile prior to the West Main Street Hopkinton exit. MSP cruisers, Hopkinton Fire and Milford Fire on scene. Multiple tows enroute to clear the roadway. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 24, 2021

One of the crashes was said to be a roll over crash one mile prior to the West Main Street Hopkinton exit.

The MSP are currently investigating the scene and tow trucks are trying to clear the road way. Additionally, the Hopkinton Fire and Milford Fire Departments are trying to contain the area.

0835 Hrs: SP Millbury, CHQ CAT cruisers and Westboro Fire on scene of a single vehicle crash Rte. 495 S/B at the Fruit Street overpass in Westboro. The right lane is currently closed. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 24, 2021

According to the Massachusetts State Police, there was another incident around 8:35 a.m. southbound on Route 495.

This one vehicle crash happened at the Fruit Street overpass in Westboro, which caused a lane to close down temporarily. The lane is now open and an investigation is taking place to determine the cause of the incident.

Rte. 495 SB at Fruit Street Overpass, Westboro, MA



All assets are clear. All lanes are open. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 24, 2021

As you head out for the holidays today be sure to drive slowly and take extra precautions as snow plow drivers are working as wuickly as they can to maintain the roads.

Additionally, avoid using cruise control, and be sure to give people more following distance so they have more time to stop.

Watch out for puddles and go slower than normal to avoid hydroplaning. If you do start hydroplaning ease your foot off the gas pedal and only use light pumping on the brake if you need to, don’t slam on your brakes.

