South Canal Street in Holyoke closed for sewer work

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to replace sewer pipes along South Canal Street in Holyoke.

According to the City of Holyoke, local traffic will only be allowed to travel on South Canal Street from Main and Sargeant streets beginning Tuesday through Friday to install new sewer piping. South Canal Street will be open to eastbound traffic during nighttime hours. The westbound traffic will be detoured at Sargeant Street to Main Street.

The $10 million project is mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency to separate storm drains and sewer lines throughout the South Holyoke area. The improvements will reduce the discharge of combined sewage to the Connecticut River during significant rainfall events.

The next phase of work will continue on Monday, April 5 and is expected to continue through April 16 will close South Canal Street at Cabot Street. South Canal St will be closed at Cabot St will be closed and westbound traffic will be redirected to Main St.