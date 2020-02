(WWLP) – The speed limit on the Mass Pike has been reduced to 40 miles per hour from the New York border to Blandford due to inclement weather during Friday’s evening commute.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced the reduced speed limit before 4 p.m. and said special permits are also included in the restriction.

Friday’s weather alert includes freezing rain, gusty winds, and some snow that’s expected to impact the evening commute.