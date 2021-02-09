Speed limit reduced to 40mph on Mass Pike from NY border to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The speed limit on the Mass Pike has been reduced to 45mph during the snow storm Tuesday afternoon.

According to MassDOT, the speed limit is reduced from the New York border to the Springfield mile marker 51.2 on I-90.

NOW: Speed reduced to 40 mph from N.Y. state line to mile marker 51.2 in #Springfield on I-90. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 9, 2021

Two tractor-trailer trucks caused traffic Tuesday morning on the Mass Pike. A jackknifed tractor-trailer in West Stockbridge closed the left lane of the eastbound and westbound for some time. Also, another jackknifed tractor-trailer in Russell caused all lanes of the eastbound side to temporary close as crews worked to remove the truck. All lanes have since been reopened.