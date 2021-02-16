Restrictions on Mass Pike lifted after speed limit reduced due to road conditions

(WWLP) – The speed on the Mass Pike was reduced due to icy road conditions Tuesday morning but has since been lifted.

According to MassDOT spokeswoman Jacquelyn Goddard, there was a 40mph speed restriction and no special permitted vehicles/tandems/tankers allowed between the New York border to Westfield

The restrictions were lifted around 8:30 a.m.

Now: I-90 40mph speed restriction & no Special Permitted Vehicles/Tandems/Tankers allowed between NY border-Westfield. (Restrictions are lifted between Westfield-Sturbridge) — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) February 16, 2021

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for ice that’s leading to very slick road conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties for ice accumulation.