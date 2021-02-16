Restrictions on Mass Pike lifted after speed limit reduced due to road conditions

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: MassDOT camera)

(WWLP) – The speed on the Mass Pike was reduced due to icy road conditions Tuesday morning but has since been lifted.

According to MassDOT spokeswoman Jacquelyn Goddard, there was a 40mph speed restriction and no special permitted vehicles/tandems/tankers allowed between the New York border to Westfield

The restrictions were lifted around 8:30 a.m.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for ice that’s leading to very slick road conditions.

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties for ice accumulation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

