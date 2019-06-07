Pregnant woman, 3 others taken to hospital after accident on 1-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people, including a pregnant woman, were taken to the hospital after multiple vehicles crashed on 1-91 south in Springfield early Friday evening.

Springfield fire officials told 22News they were called to assist with a four-vehicle accident before Exit 8 on 1-91 south around 5:17 p.m. The accident involved two SUV’s and two sedans.

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

Captain Brian Tetreault said the pregnant woman, who was driving one of the sedans, had to be extricated. The four people involved were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

An off-duty Longmeadow firefighter who happened to be in the area assisted.

Police have not announced any lane closures, but our 22News Traffic Map shows traffic backups in the southbound lanes of 1-91 in Springfield. Click here for the latest traffic update.