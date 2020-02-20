Springfield residents concern growing over school zone speeding on Nathaniel Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some Springfield residents in one neighborhood are concerned about speeding in their area.

Residents say the speeding problem on the street next to Dorman Elementary School is so bad that they had to go out and personally buy these slow down signs.

Nathaniel Street in Springfield looks like your typical residential street, except for the store-bought slowdown signs covering the street.

The street is a school zone and has a public playground, meaning the speed limit is always 20 miles per hour.

But Springfield resident Rene Sharlow told 22News that for years drivers almost never follow that law when school is in session and when it’s not.

“The speeding on this street has been out of control by entire life. I’ve lived here. And they just fly up and down. We’ve tried to get speed bumps, something put in. The kids are constantly wanting to play back and forth and they can’t because we’re always worried that someone is going to get hit,” says Sharlow.

They say they’ve tried to make the street a one-way but faced backlash. Now they’re asking for speed bumps to force drivers to slow down.

Most of the street, right next to the school also has no sidewalks.

Something residents say adds to the dangerousness when you combine speeding cars and children getting out of school.