AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Street will be temporarily closed until Friday due to the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge Replacement Project.
According to MassDOT, Springfield Street at Main Street will be closed Monday, February 10 through Friday, February 14 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Live Traffic Map
Latest News:
- Springfield Street in Agawam temporarily closed
- Snowfall reports across western Massachusetts
- Two New England College students shot near campus, shooter at large
- Pflueger’s 18 lead Notre Dame to 61-57 win at Clemson
- Toddler reunited with lost ‘daddy doll’ at Savannah airport
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.