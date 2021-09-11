Springfield traffic delays announced for water main replacement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Wilbraham Road, between Westford Avenue and Dunmoreland Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting the week of Monday September 13th as crews work to replace a water main.

According to a statement sent by the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, the mentioned roads will be reduced to one lane traffic in alternating patterns. Traffic will be managed by signs and police details.

Water mains in the area of Westford Avenue and Dunmoreland Street are reported to date back to the late 1800s. Funding for replacing the pipes came from the Commission’s Water Infrastructure Improvements Program.

Anyone with questions about the work being preformed can contact the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission at 413-310-3501 or can check the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission’s website.

Construction has been contracted to Borges Construction Inc.