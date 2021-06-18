Stand still traffic reported on Mass Pike in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has received several reports from viewers stuck in traffic on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike near the I-291 Exit.

According to Waze, traffic is backed up from Exit 51, that connects to I-291, all the way back to the Chicopee Exit 49. MassDOT cameras on the Mass Pike show a vehicle off the roadway on the left side and the right lane closed off.

Traffic is still moving through the left lane eastbound of the Mass Pike. 22News will continue to follow this story and any updates will be posted here on WWLP.com.