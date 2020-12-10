State renumbering project will begin Sunday night on Mass Pike

BOSTON (WWLP) – Installation of new milepost-based signs for exits will for Route 6 and Interstate 90. Crews will begin the process on Sunday, the work will be during the overnights from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

This work is part of MassDot’s Statewide Exit Renumbering Project. The plan is to convert all exit numbers on roadways, per Federal Highway Administration requirements.

Crews will begin working on the westbound side starting in Boston and working their way toward the New York state line. Once complete, crews will begin on the eastbound side from the New York state line to Boston. The work is expected to take approximately two weeks.

Installations of exit signs on Route 6 on Cape Cod will begin on Monday. Work will start in Bourne and move towards Orleans. Route 6 work will also be done overnight, between 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

