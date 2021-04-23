State to launch program aimed at ending wrong-way driving

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT is launching a pilot program to stop wrong-way drivers.

Since 2014, there have been over 30 deaths due to wrong-way vehicle crashes.

Now, the agency is working on a wrong-way vehicle detection system pilot project, starting at 17 highway ramps that are prone to wrong-way drivers.

A man from Springfield says it’s a good idea to stop this issue from getting any worse.

“It’s a safety thing more or less to stop people from getting on-ramps and going the wrong way, so whatever protocols they put into place, they’ll benefit everybody,” said Michael Belanger.

MassDOT said new technology will help detect wrong-way travel.

They also installed “Do Not Enter” and “Wrong Way” signs on more than 430 ramps across the state.