Steel and guardrail repairs on Mass Pike in Berkshire County beginning Monday

BOSTON (WWLP) – Drivers traveling east or west on the Mass Pike through Lee, Otis and Becket should plan for delays the week of December 6.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) work crews will be conducting steel repairs and guardrail repairs along the highway. The work will require intermittent daytime and overnight lane closures in various locations.

The scheduled work and closures will be:

Daytime closures:

Lee: lane closures for steel repairs on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 9.4 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Monday, December 6, through Friday, December 10.

Overnight closures:

Otis: lane closures for guardrail repairs on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile markers 20.0 to 22.0 from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning, beginning Monday evening, December 6, through Wednesday morning, December 8.

Lee/Becket: lane closures for guardrail repairs on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile markers 11.0 to 16.0 from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning, beginning Wednesday evening, December 8, through Friday morning, December 10.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.