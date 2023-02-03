(WWLP) – Here are some reports of powerlines and fallen trees coming down in western Massachusetts.

Road Closures

•Cheshire: Down tree and power lines leave Jenks Road closed from Wells Road. Access is available from Windsor Road.

•Sunderland: South Plain Road closed to a fallen tree

•Ludlow: Center Street closed from Miller Street to Moore Street due to down power lines

•Holland: Road closure in the vicinity of #136 Sturbridge Road. Holland Police Department says, “the road is impassable at this time due to a fallen tree, utility pole, and electrical wires. The detour is Alexander Rd.” They advise seeking an alternative route.

•Colrain: Greenfield road is currently closed from Jurek Road to Carpenter Road. As a result of trees and power lines falling down.

22News will continue to update this story with the latest road closures. The wind and cold will continue Friday night with lows down below zero and wind chill around 20 to 30 degrees below zero.