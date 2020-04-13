Breaking News
Storm damage, road closures in western Massachusetts Monday

Photo: Holland Police Department

(WWLP) – Monday morning’s rain and wind storm has caused several road closures in western Massachusetts.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for Hampden and Hampshire Counties from noon to 7 p.m. Monday and for Berkshire County from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday. Winds could gust to 65 mph at times.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Franklin County from noon to 8 p.m. Monday. Winds could gust to around 50 mph at times.

According to Easthampton Police, a section of Lyman Street in the area of Ballard Street in Easthampton is closed due to a downed pole with electric lines. Eversource is in the area working to clear the lines. 

Holland Police are advising residents to avoid the area of Kimball Hill Road due to a downed tree on electrical wires. In the area of #50 on Kimball Hill Road is closed to traffic. National Grid has been notified of the situation.

