SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It will be busy downtown Springfield this weekend with graduations, two Thunderbirds games, and the Pride Parade all impacting traffic.

Court Street from East Columbus Avenue to Main Street will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News additional roads in the area could also close depending on how many people attend the Springfield Pride Parade.

The city celebrates with the inaugural Springfield Pride Parade, stepping off from STCC at 10 a.m. The parade will march to Court Square where a block party is being held until 5 p.m.

Holyoke Community College is holding its graduation at 10 a.m. at the MassMutual Center.

In the AHL, Game 1 of the Calder Cup Eastern Conference Finals is Saturday after a long break. The Springfield Thunderbirds swept both the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins and the Charlotte Checkers to make it to the eastern finals. They will take on the Laval Rocket at the MassMutual Center Saturday night.

The Puck drops at 7:35 p.m. Game 2 is also at the MassMutual Center on Sunday at 5:05 p.m.

Police are urging people who have plans downtown to leave plenty of time to get to their destination.