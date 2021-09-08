Strong Ave in Northampton reopens to traffic

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Strong Ave. in Northampton is reopen after being closed for an outdoor dining area throughout the summer.

Vehicle traffic can now access Strong Ave. after being closed since May. Barricades will remain in place on the sides of the streets to continue outdoor dining.

Outdoor dining was temporarily added or expanded in Massachusetts in an effort to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Restaurants are required to submit plans to the City of Northampton of the intended use of an outdoor area.

Restaurants on Strong Ave in Northampton

(City of Northampton)

As of September 3, there are a total 43 current active cases of COVID-19 in Northampton.

