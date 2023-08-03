CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The rollover of a tandem tractor trailer is causing traffic troubles on the Massachusetts Turnpike and Interstate 84 in Worcester County during the Thursday morning commute.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the rollover took place on I-90 eastbound in Charlton at around 4:00 A.M.

There were no significant injuries reported in the rollover, State Police say, but there was a leak of diesel fuel, which is being cleaned up by the Charlton Fire Department. The left and center lanes of the Mass Pike eastbound are closed in the area of the crash, with only the right and breakdown lanes getting by.

As of 7:00 A.M., backups on the Mass Pike stretched for miles from the crash site, well before Exit 78 in Sturbridge, and were extending to Interstate 84 eastbound in Sturbridge as well.