GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Taylor Street in Granby will be closed Wednesday due to road work.

According to the Granby Police Department, Taylor Street from Center Street to Truby Street will be closed while the highway department works on the road.

Police are advising drivers to seek alternate routes.

Become a 22News Traffic Tracker // Get real-time driving traffic updates and detour information. Download the Waze App.