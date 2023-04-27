RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Tree work being conducted on General Knox Road in Russell may cause the road to be closed temporarily Thursday and Friday.

According to the Russell – Montgomery Police Department, Northern Tree is taking down some large trees throughout the length of General Knox Road beginning on the Route 23 end and going towards the Westfield line.

Portions of General Knox Road will be closed for safety as they drop the trees into the roadway. Drivers may experience delays and are asked to look for alternate routes.