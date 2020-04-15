Temporary closure at exit 4 on I-90 eastbound in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A temporary closure is scheduled at I-90 eastbound on and off-ramps at exit 4 in West Springfield Wednesday.

According to MassDOT, the closure will be between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The I-90 eastbound exit 4 on-ramp will be narrowed, but still open to traffic. However, the I-90 eastbound exit 4 off-ramp will be closed.

Detours for exit 4 off-ramp:

Take I-90 eastbound past interchange 4

Get off at interchange 5, Chicopee

Take Route 33 northbound to Westover Road

Turn around and take Route 33 southbound back to I-90 westbound

Exit at interchange 4

There will be signs displayed to help direct traffic. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and take precaution while in the area.

MAP: I-90 eastbound in West Springfield