Temporary closures scheduled for part of I-391 to I-91 in Chicopee Friday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state Department of Transportation has announced temporary daytime closures from I-391 to I-91 in Chicopee on Friday.

According to MassDOT, there will be a temporary daytime closure of the I-391 southbound ramp to I-91 northbound in Chicopee on Friday, April 17, between the hours of 7 a.m., and 3 p.m.

The detour is as follows:

Continue on I-391 southbound to I-91 southbound

Exit I-91 southbound at Interchange 11

Get back on I-91 going northbound

Signs, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be available to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.