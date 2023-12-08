HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT will be implementing a temporary detour on I-391 north Friday to remove the existing road closure.

A detour will be in place from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. to allow crews to remove the existing road closure. Drivers traveling on I-391 north will be detoured onto Exit 5, and signs will be in place to guide drivers back onto I-391.

The detour will be as follows:

  • Drivers traveling northbound will be detoured onto exit 5 (Main Street)
  • Traffic will continue to Appleton Street
  • Traffic will continue to Maple Street
  • Traffic will continue to Resnic Boulevard to rejoin I-391 northbound

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area, reduce speed while approaching and traveling through or around the work zones and allow for extra time.

Local News

