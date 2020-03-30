Temporary lane closures on I-90 eastbound, westbound

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Monday, construction will be taking place on I-90 in West Stockbridge, Stockbridge, Lee, and Blandford.
According to MassDOT, the work will require temporary lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Thursday, April 2. Signs and messaging will be in place to direct traffic. Drivers are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the area.
Construction being done include:
- West Stockbridge, Stockbridge & Lee – Drainage repair operations will be conducted at Mile Marker 0 to 8 eastbound and westbound.
- Blandford – Guardrail repairs operations will be conducted at Mile Marker 29 to 30 eastbound.