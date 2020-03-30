1  of  2
Breaking News
Four COVID-19 cases confirmed in Palmer 17 COVID-19 cases reported at Buckley HealthCare Center in Greenfield
Watch Live
10:15AM: Springfield Mayor Sarno and city officials provide residents with an update on coronavirus
Closings and Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Temporary lane closures on I-90 eastbound, westbound

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Monday, construction will be taking place on I-90 in West Stockbridge, Stockbridge, Lee, and Blandford.

According to MassDOT, the work will require temporary lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Thursday, April 2. Signs and messaging will be in place to direct traffic. Drivers are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the area.

Construction being done include:

  • West Stockbridge, Stockbridge & Lee – Drainage repair operations will be conducted at Mile Marker 0 to 8 eastbound and westbound. 
  • Blandford – Guardrail repairs operations will be conducted at Mile Marker 29 to 30 eastbound. 

LIVE TRAFFIC MAP:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

22News Traffic Trackers

Trending Stories