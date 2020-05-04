Temporary on-ramp closure on I-90 eastbound in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – There will be a temporary on-ramp closure on I-90 eastbound in Ludlow Monday night due to bridge joint repair work.

According to MassDOT, the closure will take place on the ramp from Center Street to I-90 eastbound exit 7 between 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Detour:

  • Take I-90 westbound to Exit 6
  • Follow the posted detour to reverse direction to I-90 eastbound

There will be signage and officers to direct traffic between those times. Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution when in the area.

MAP: I-90 eastbound

