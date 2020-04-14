Closings and Delays
Temporary ramp and lane closures on I-90 at interchange 3 in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a temporary lane closure at the on and off-ramps off interchange 3 in Westfield Tuesday.

According to MassDOT, the closures will be between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. I-90 eastbound interchange 3 on and off-ramp will be narrowed, but open to traffic. I-90 westbound interchange 3 on-ramp will be closed.

Detours:

  • Take I-90 eastbound
  • Get off at interchange 4
  • Take Route 5 southbound to I-91 northbound
  • Take exit 14 on I-91 northbound to I-90 westbound

Signs will be displayed to help direct traffic. Drivers are encourage to slow down and take precaution when while in the area.

MAP: I-90 westbound in Westfield

