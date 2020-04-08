WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a temporary ramp closure on I-90 westbound in Westfield due to milling work Wednesday.

According to MassDOT, the ramp for interchange 3 westbound will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Below are detour directions:

Take I-90 eastbound

Get off at interchange 4

Take Route 5 southbound to I-91 northbound

Take exit 14 on I-91 northbound to I-90 westbound

Signs will be in place to help direct traffic in the work area. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use caution.