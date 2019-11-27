Thanksgiving flight travel on the rise in the US

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Millions of Americans will take to the roads and sky this Thanksgiving season to see loved ones and the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

22News went to Bradley International Airport Wednesday morning to talk with travelers. For one flyer, traveling on the day before Thanksgiving is a family tradition.

“I love flying out of Bradley. I never have any issues flying out of Bradley. I would never go anywhere else. Even if it means I have to change planes, which I usually do,” Katharine Molnar of Winstead, Connecticut told 22News.

According to AAA flying is up 4.6 percent since last year and driving is up almost three percent. They said more than four million Americans will fly this Thanksgiving season.

There weren’t many delays Wednesday morning for air travel and barely anyone waiting in-line around 9:00 a.m. T.S.A agents told 22News the busiest times are before 8:00 a.m. and after 4:00 p.m.

Some were expecting the usual holiday travel chaos but were pleasantly surprised when they found Bradley International Airport to be nearly empty Wednesday morning.

“I am in shock. My flight is at 11:26 a.m. but I came early because I was expecting this crowd and I’m walking through the airport and it’s like really this is not as busy as it is on a normal day,” said Bill Washington of Bloomfield, Connecticut.

To pass the time he said he brought a book.

If you’re thinking about flying somewhere next year for Thanksgiving, AAA recommends the Monday before Thanksgiving or on Thanksgiving itself.