The Big E begins Friday; Expect heavy traffic in these areas

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some traffic trouble spots to watch out for over the next 17 days during The Big E.

Memorial Bridge is one of the main arteries into West Springfield. The South End and North End bridge especially on the weekends, and of course Memorial Avenue that goes into Agawam. The hope is that the newly renovated Morgan Sullivan Bridge will help reduce traffic congestion and get cars through faster.

Drivers will not be able to take a left turn from River Street onto Memorial Avenue throughout the duration of the fair.