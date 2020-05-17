Ramp closure on I-91 southbound in Greenfield extended to May 21

Breaking News
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The current ramp closure on I-91 southbound in Greenfield has now been extended to Thursday, May 21.

According to MassDOT, the ramp from Route 2 westbound to I-91 southbound in Greenfield will be closed due to bridge deck repairs.

Traffic will be detoured to I-91 northbound to exit 28, Bernardston where drivers can reverse onto I-91 southbound. Signs and police officers will be in the area to help direct traffic. Drivers are highly encouraged to slow down and take precaution when entering the construction zone.

