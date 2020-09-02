Three-car crash in Pittsfield closes Dalton Avenue

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A rollover crash involving three motor vehicles has caused Dalton Avenue in Pittsfield to close in both directions Wednesday evening.

Pittsfield Police Department said officers and firefighters are Dalton Avenue at Benedict Street assisting with the three-car crash. Drivers traveling in that area are being asked to seek alternate routes at this time.

Westbound and eastbound traffic on Dalton Avenue are also being diverted.

A photo shared by the police department on Twitter shows three cars; one rolled over onto its side and two cars next to it with debris on the roadway.

Fire officials can also be seen providing medical help to an injured individual.





This is still developing.

We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more.