SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were taken to the hospital following a car crash on I-91 North in Springfield.

Springfield Police Trooper Madulka told 22News around 11:30, officers were called to I-91 North near the Longmeadow curve for a report of a car crash. Three people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Photo: MassDOT Webcam

