EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A three vehicle crash at an intersection of Route 5 caused traffic in Easthampton Thursday afternoon.

22News received photos through Report-It from Kathy S. Grey, showing three vehicles damaged and a line of vehicles stuck in traffic on East Street. Two vehicles involved in the crash could be seen collided into one another and a third vehicle could be seen damaged across the street along Route 5.

Credit: Kathy S. Grey

Traffic from Route 5 were temporarily rerouted to East Street as crews removed the vehicles. According to Waze, traffic has returned to normal at the intersection.