SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor-trailer accident on the westbound side of I-90 in Springfield is causing traffic delays Tuesday afternoon.

As of 4:08 p.m., MassDOT said the accident was cleared up but there was still a 3 mile delay on the Mass Pike. The accident was at mile marker 47.6, which is near the Springfield exit, on the westbound side of traffic.

MassDOT is warning drivers that they should expect traffic in the area.