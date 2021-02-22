Tractor-trailer blocking on-ramp to I-84 eastbound on Mass Pike in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The on-ramp to I-84 east to the Mass Pike from Route 20 westbound in Sturbridge is temporarily closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.

According to the Sturbridge Fire Department, the truck rolled onto its side around 3 a.m. coming off of I-84 eastbound on exit 3b. The truck slid across the median, blocking the ramp from Route 20 to I-84 eastbound.

Firefighters had to remove the driver from the truck and then took the driver to a hospital in Worcester for minor injuries. Crews are working to remove the truck.

Drivers are advised to use caution and seek alternate routes.