Tractor trailer causes lane closure in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor trailer is causing backups on I-90 eastbound in Palmer on Monday.

According to MassDOT, the tractor trailer’s load is shifted and has caused the right travel lane to be closed. Drivers are being warned of a two-mile long delay on the Mass Pike. No time was given for how long the delays would last.

