Tractor-trailer crash caused backups on Mass Pike in Chicopee Wednesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Commuters experienced some delays early Wednesday morning on the Mass Pike after a tractor-trailer and car were involved in a crash.

A 22News crews in the area saw a partially-tipped tractor-trailer blocking traffic in the westbound lanes of the mass pike near exit six in Chicopee.

Shortly after 4 a.m. the sedan involved in the crash was loaded onto a truck and one lane was opened to traffic.

According to the 22News Waze traffic map the crash looks to be clear now around 6:30 a.m.

22News has contacted State Police for information on any injuries and is waiting to hear back.